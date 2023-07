IOWANS ARGUE PROS & CONS OF HEARTBEAT BILL AT STATE CAPITOL

A FEW DOZEN IOWANS SHARED THEIR VIEWS ON THE PROPOSED SIX WEEK ABORTION BAN MEASURE AT MORNING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT THE IOWA CAPITOL.

MAGGIE DEWITTE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF PULSE LIFE ADVOCATES, URGED LEGISLATORS TO VOTE FOR THE BILL:

DR. DEBORAH ANN TURNER, PRESIDENT OF THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF THE UNITED STATES, ALSO SPOKE.

SHE IS AN O-B-G-Y-N WHO WAS MEDICAL DIRECTOR AT PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH CENTRAL STATES:

SAMANTHA FETT, CHAIR OF THE WARREN COUNTY CHAPTER OF MOMS FOR LIBERTY, THANKED THE GOVERNOR AND G-O-P LEGISLATORS IN ADVANCE FOR ACTING ON THE BILL, BUT SHE ULTIMATELY WANTS TO SEE ALL ABORTIONS OUTLAWED.

REVEREND BRIGIT STEVENS, EXECUTIVE MINISTER FOR THE IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA CONFERENCES OF THE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, SAYS ABORTION WILL NOT GO AWAY, IT WILL GO UNDERGROUND IF THE BILL BECOMES LAW:

HUNDREDS OF OPPONENTS OF THE BILL GATHERED FOR A MIDDAY RALLY IN THE CAPITOL ROTUNDA.

MANY CHANTED AND URGED THE CROWD TO DEFEAT G-O-P LEGISLATORS RUNNING FOR REELECTION IN 2024.

A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO BACKED THE BILL GATHERED IN A SMALL CAPITOL MEETING ROOM TO PRAY FOR PASSAGE OF THE LEGISLATION.

