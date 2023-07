IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES “HEARTBEAT BILL” (Update)

AFTER A 15 HOUR SPECIAL SESSION TUESDAY, THE IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSED THE HEARTBEAT BILL TO LIMIT WHEN AN ABORTION COULD BE PERFORMED IN THE STATE.

THE IOWA HOUSE PASSED H-F 732 SHORTLY AFTER 9 P.M. BY A VOTE OF 56-34.

THE BILL RESTRICTS ABORTION AFTER A FETAL HEARTBEAT IS DETECTED BY AN ABDOMINAL ULTRASOUND UNLESS THERE IS A MEDICAL EMERGENCY OR THE PREGNANCY IS FROM RAPE OR INCEST.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE SHANNON LUNDGREN OF PEOSTA LED THE BILL THROUGH THE IOWA HOUSE AS SHE DID IN 2018:

THE STATE SENATE PASSED THE MEASURE AROUND 11 P.M. BY A 32-17 VOTE.

SENATOR MOLLY DONAHUE, A DEMOCRAT FROM CEDAR RAPIDS, SAYS THE BILL WILL FORCE WOMEN TO MAKE DIFFICULT CHOICES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS PLANS TO SIGN THE BILL ON FRIDAY.

updated 11:30 a.m. 7/12/23