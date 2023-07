IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES “HEARTBEAT BILL” TO RESTRICT ABORTIONS IN THE STATE

AFTER AN ALL DAY SESSION, THE IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSED THE HEARTBEAT BILL TO LIMIT WHEN AN ABORTION COULD BE PERFORMED IN THE STATE.

THE IOWA HOUSE PASSED H-F 732 SHORTLY AFTER 9 P.M. BY A VOTE OF 56-34.

HOUSE FILE 732 RESTRICTS ABORTION AFTER A FETAL HEARTBEAT IS DETECTED BY AN ABDOMINAL ULTRASOUND UNLESS THERE IS A MEDICAL EMERGENCY OR THE PREGNANCY IS THE RESULT OF RAPE AND INCEST.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE SHANNON LUNDGREN OF PEOSTA LED THE BILL THROUGH THE IOWA HOUSE.

THE STATE SENATE DEBATE WENT ON INTO THE 10 O’CLOCK HOUR, WITH THE SENATE PASSING THE BILL AROUND 11 P.M.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS PLANS TO SIGN THE BILL ON FRIDAY.