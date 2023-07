IOWA LEGISLATURE CONVENES IN SPECIAL SESSION

A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE IS UNDERWAY IN DES MOINES.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS GAVELED IN THE HOUSE & SENATE AROUND 8:30 A.M. AND PLAN TO PASS A BILL TO BAN ABORTIONS AFTER FETAL ACTIVITY CAN BE DETECTED.

THE BILL HAS EXCEPTIONS FOR MEDICAL EMERGENCIES AND FETAL ABNORMALITIES AS WELL AS CASES OF RAPE OR INCEST.

DEMOCRATS OPPOSE THE BILL AND SOME, INCLUDING SENATOR HERMAN QUIRMBACH OF STORY COUNTY, SPOKE OUT AGAINST THE PROCESS BEING USED TO CONSIDER THE HEARTBEAT BILL:

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JACK WHITVER SAID REPUBLICANS PLANNED TO PASS A BILL SIMILAR TO WHAT WAS PASSED IN 2018, AND THAT WHAT WAS PROPOSED WOULD REMAIN UNCHANGED FOR THE MOST PART IN THE SPECIAL SESSION:

BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE ADJOURNED BY 9:15 TO GO INTO COMMITTEE MEETINGS OR PARTY CAUCUSES.

A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BILL WAS SCHEDULED TO START AT 9:30 A.M. AND END AT 11.

REPUBLICAN LEGISLATIVE LEADERS PLAN TO SET TIME LIMITS ON DEBATE, SO THE BILL IS LIKELY TO PASS BEFORE MIDNIGHT.

