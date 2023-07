COMMUNITY PROJECT WILL COVER THE ART CENTER IN COLORFUL FABRIC

A COMMUNITY PROJECT TO TEMPORARILY COVER THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER WITH BRIGHT COLORFUL FABRIC IS ABOUT TO GET UNDERWAY.

NEW YORK ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER WILL BE SPEARHEADING THE MAJOR INSTALLATION THAT WILL RAMP UP DURING ARTSPLASH THIS YEAR, AND WILL BE REVEALED AT ARTSPLASH 2024:

BROWDER’S PROJECT WILL BE A HUGE UNDERTAKING INCLUDING GATHERING FABRIC, THEN HAVING COMMUNITY SEWING DAYS TO CREATE THE MASSIVE CLOTH ART INSTALLATION TO COVER THE ART CENTER:

BROWDER HOPES TO HAVE A LOT OF COMMUNITY INPUT FOR THE SEWING DAYS:

BROWDER WILL RETURN TO SIOUX CITY FOR THIS YEAR’S ARTSPLASH AND HOPES TO MEET AND RECRUIT MANY LOCAL PEOPLE FOR THE PROJECT:

THE FINISHED WORK WILL COVER THE ART CENTER’S ATRIUM, GLASS HALLWAY, BRICK, AND A PORTION OF THE GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER.

IT WILL REMAIN ON THE BUILDING FOR APPROXIMATELY 2 MONTHS AND WILL CREATE A STAINED GLASS, KALEIDOSCOPE EFFECT WITHIN THE ART CENTER.

ANYONE INTERESTED IN SEWING OR DONATING FABRIC MAY CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER OR CONTACT THE ARTIST ONLINE AT http://WWW.AMANDABROWDER.COM