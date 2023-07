CHEAP TRICK TO PERFORM AT ORPHEUM THEATER

CLASSIC ROCKERS CHEAP TRICK WILL TAKE THE STAGE AT SIOUX CITY’S ORPHEUM THEATRE ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6TH.

CHEAP TRICK HAS BEEN ROCKING SINCE 1974 WITH THEIR INSTANTLY IDENTIFIABLE BRAND OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL. WITH CLASSIC HITS SUCH AS “DREAM POLICE”, “SURRENDER” AND “I WANT YOU TO WANT ME.”

AFTER A YEAR OF SHOW CANCELLATIONS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC, CHEAP TRICK BEGAN TOURING ONCE AGAIN WITH THE SAME LINEUP OF THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS WHICH INCLUDES ROBIN TAYLOR ZANDER ON RHYTHM GUITAR AND VOCALS.

IN 2016 CHEAP TRICK WAS INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME.

TICKETS FOR THE SHOW GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, JULY 14TH, AT 10:00 AM. ONLINE AT ORPHEUMLIVE.COM OR BY VISITING THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.