SEVERAL CITY PARKS WILL BECOME RAGBRAI CAMPGROUNDS

THE CITY COUNCIL PASSED A RESOLUTION MONDAY APPROVING CHRIS LARSEN PARK, RIVERSIDE PARK, COOK PARK, AND HEADINGTON PARK AS OFFICIAL CAMPGROUNDS FOR BIKE RIDERS TAKING PART IN RAGBRAI LATER THIS MONTH.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE IS ASKING RESIDENTS TO STAY AWAY FROM THOSE AREAS AS BIKE RIDERS START TO ARRIVE STARTING AROUND JULY 21ST:

THE 50TH ANNUAL REGISTERS GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA BEGINS IN SIOUX CITY THE WEEKEND OF JULY 22ND WITH RIDERS DEPARTING ON SUNDAY MORNING, JULY 23RD.