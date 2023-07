PEIRCE MANSION OPEN HOUSE SET FOR TUESDAY

A PEIRCE MANSION OPEN HOUSE AND JACKSON STREET WALKING TOUR WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY AT THE HISTORIC MANSION LOCATED AT 2901 JACKSON STREET.

THE OPEN HOUSE BEGINS AT 5 P.M. AND WILL SHOWCASE THE VICTORIAN STRUCTURE. BUILT BY JOHN PEIRCE, WHICH WAS PART OF HIS EXTENSIVE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THEN AT 6:30 P.M. A 75-MINUTE JACKSON STREET WALKING TOUR WILL PROCEED AT A LEISURELY PACE ALONG A HALF-MILE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

TOM MUNSON AND HALEY AGUIRRE OF THE PUBLIC MUSEUM WILL DISCUSS THE STREET’S HISTORY, RESIDENTS, AND ARCHITECTURE.

THE EVENTS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC.