IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY LEADERS HAVE SET JANUARY 15TH AS THE DATE FOR THEIR PARTY’S 2024 CAUCUSES. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

IACAU OC….HENDERSON :57

IT’S POSSIBLE THE JANUARY 15TH IOWA CAUCUS DATE FOR REPUBLICANS MAY CHANGE AFTER NEW HAMPSHIRE OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE THE DATE OF THEIR STATE’S PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY.

