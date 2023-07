THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A CONTRACT WITH H&R CONSTRUCTION IN THE AMOUNT OF $1,650,100 FOR CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS AT THE IBP ICE CENTER.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES THE ADDITION OF THREE LOCKER ROOMS, A WEIGHT ROOM, COACHES’ OFFICE, RESTROOMS AND SHOWER.

IT ALSO INCLUDES AN EXPANSION OF THE EXISTING LOBBY, SKATE SHOP AND A STORAGE ROOM, PLUS TWO NEW TEAM ROOMS INSIDE THE RINK AREA OF THE EXISTING BUILDING AND A RECIRCULATING PUMP AND PIPING FOR THE HYDRONIC SYSTEM.