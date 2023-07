SUSPECT FATALLY SHOT FOLLOWING CARJACKING & TWO STATE PURSUIT

TWO PEOPLE INCLUDING A SHOOTING SUSPECT ARE DEAD FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN IN OMAHA AND ENDED IN IOWA SATURDAY AFTER A PURSUIT AT SPEEDS UP TO 100 MPH.

THE CHAIN OF EVENTS STARTED WITH OMAHA POLICE RESPONDING TO A SOUTHWEST OMAHA RESIDENCE SHORTLY BEFORE 6 A.M. SATURDAY FOR A REPORT OF A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT, 41-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW BRIGGS, HAD PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED AN ADULT FEMALE AFTER FORCING ENTRY INTO HER RESIDENCE.

THE WOMAN FLED AND CALLED 9-1-1.

RESPONDING OFFICERS SAW FORCED ENTRY INTO THE RESIDENCE AND FOUND THE BODY OF 52-YEAR-OLD STEVEN DONSBACH, WHO APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN SHOT TO DEATH.

OMAHA POLICE IMMEDIATELY BEGAN TO SEARCH FOR BRIGGS AND LOCATED HIS UNOCCUPIED CAR.

SHORTLY AFTER 3:30 P.M. THERE WAS A CARJACKING BY BRIGGS IN SARPY COUNTY.

OFFICERS QUICKLY LOCATED THAT CAR AND A PURSUIT BEGAN, CROSSING INTO COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA AND ENDING WITH AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING WITH AN OMAHA POLICE OFFICER AND A COUNCIL BLUFFS POLICE OFFICER FIRING AT BRIGGS IN THE STOLEN CAR.

OFFICERS PROVIDED MEDICAL AID TO BRIGGS, WHO WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WHERE HE DIED.

TWO FIREARMS WERE LOCATED IN THE STOLEN CAR BRIGGS WAS DRIVING.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AT THIS TIME.

Photo from Omaha Police