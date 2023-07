NOEM SAYS PLENTY OF JOB APPLICANTS ARE LOOKING AT SOUTH DAKOTA

OVER 2,000 PEOPLE HAVE APPLIED SO FAR TO FIND CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA THANKS TO GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S “FREEDOM WORKS HERE” NATIONAL WORKFORCE RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN.

NOEM SAYS “WITH THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY AND OPEN JOBS TO SPARE, WE’RE READY TO WELCOME ANYONE WHO WANTS TO MOVE TO OUR STATE.

SOUTH DAKOTA HAS RECEIVED AT LEAST 100 APPLICATIONS FROM CALIFORNIA, TEXAS, FLORIDA AND NEW YORK.

THE ADS HAVE RECEIVED 92,975,000 TOTAL NATIONWIDE VIEWS.