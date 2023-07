MUSEUM’S BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW BREAKS EVENT RECORDS

THE WEATHER WAS PERFECT SUNDAY FOR AN OUTDOOR CLASSIC CAR SHOW, AND THAT’S WHAT A RECORD NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS TOOK PART IN AT THE 50TH ANNUAL BILL DIAMOND ANTIQUE AND CLASSIC CAR SHOW AT THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM’S SGT. FLOYD RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER.

PUBLIC MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE EVENTS 50 YEAR HISTORY, OVER 200 VEHICLES WERE ON DISPLAY:

CLASSIC CARS AND TRUCKS WERE COMING AND GOING ALL OF SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT THE RIVERFRONT, SO IT WAS DIFFICULT TO GET AN EXACT COUNT:

RICK STEWART WAS ONE OF THE RECORD SETTERS, AND HAS ATTENDED THE MUSEUM’S SHOW AND SHINE FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

HE BROUGHT “RICK’S 86” TO SHOW AT THE EVENT:

STEWART SAYS IT’S ALSO FUN FOR HIM TO CHECK OUT WHAT OTHER VEHICLES HAVE BEEN BROUGHT TO THE RIVERBOAT GROUNDS AND SHARE STORIES WITH OTHERS ABOUT THEIR CARS AND TRUCKS:

EACH ENTRY RECEIVED A DASHBOARD MINI PLAQUE AND A NEW KSCJ CLASSIC CAR CALENDAR THAT RUNS FROM JULY TO JUNE.