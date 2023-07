KING LEADS CHARGE AGAINST CARBON PIPELINES

OVER 150 PEOPLE FROM IOWA, NEBRASKA AND THE DAKOTAS MET SATURDAY IN FORT DODGE AT AN EVENT SPONORED BY THE “MIDWESTERN COALITION TO PROTECT PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS AND EXPOSE THE HAZARDOUS CO2 PIPELINE & CORRUPTION.”

THE MORE THAN 5-HOUR LONG EVENT WAS ORGANIZED BY INDIVIDUALS AND ORGANIZATIONS OPPOSED TO THE CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES.

FORMER IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING SPOKE AT THE EVENT AND EXPRESSED HIS CONCERNS ABOUT THE CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES AND HOW IOWA LANDOWNERS WILL BE IMPACTED BY THE PROJECTS:

KINGPIPE1 OC……….THE MIDDLE CLASS. :28

KING IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT FOREIGN MONEY SUPPORTING THE PIPELINES:

KINGPIPE2 OC……..U.S. CURRENCY. :24

THE BIGGEST ISSUE WAS PROPERTY RIGHTS FOR LANDOWNERS IN THE PATH OF THE PIPELINES.

MANY PEOPLE AND OFFICIALS FROM OUR FIVE STATE AREA ATTENED THE CONFERENCE, WHICH KING HOPES WILL LEAD TO MULTI-STATE LEGAL ACTION:

KINGPIPE3 OC……..FOUNDATION FOR THAT. :21

KING SAYS THE BIG GOAL OF THE MEETING WAS TO COME UP WITH A PLAN TO FIGHT SUMMIT AND NAVIGATOR, RAISE FUNDS FOR LITIGATION, AND GET SIGNATURES AGAINST SUMMIT’S IOWA UTILITY BOARD’S STATUS HEARING MONDAY AFTERNOON:

KINGPIPE4 OC………THE COSTS. :16.

DURING TUESDAY’S WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING, THERE WILL BE A STATEMENT AND RESOLUTION REGARDING ENERGY IN WOODBURY COUNTY SPONSORED BY JEREMY TAYLOR AND MARK NELSON.

Photos & interview by Katie Copple