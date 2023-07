RAGBRAI DOCUMENTARY TO BE SCREENED AT RIVIERA THEATER

ANOTHER EVENT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THE START OF THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA, WHICH STARTS IN SIOUX CITY LATER THIS MONTH.

THE DOWNTOWN RIVIERA THEATER AT CITY CENTRE WILL HOST FOUR SHOWINGS OF “SHIFT: THE RAGBRAI DOCUMENTARY” ON SATURDAY, JULY 22ND.

THE ONE HOUR FILM WILL BE SHOWN AT 11 A.M., 1 P.M., 3 P.M., AND 5 P.M AND IS DIRECTED BY DES MOINES REGISTER JOURNALISTS COURTNEY CROWDER AND KELSEY KREMER.

IT FOLLOWS THREE RIDERS AND A PAIR OF COMMUNITY LEADERS AS THEY PEDAL THROUGH THE WEEK LONG TREK ACROSS IOWA AND THEIR CHALLENGES ON THE BIKE RIDE.

RAGBRAI WILL BEGIN IN SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY, JULY 23 AND OVER 25,000 RIDERS, ALONG WITH THEIR SUPPORT TEAMS, WILL TRAVEL TO STORM LAKE ON DAY ONE OF THE BIKE RIDE.

ADDITIONAL SHOWINGS OF THE RAGBRAI DOCUMENTARY WILL BE FEATURED IN OTHER TOWNS ALONG THE RAGBRAI ROUTE.