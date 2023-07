IOWA HOUSE RELEASES SPECIAL SESSION DETAILS

IOWA HOUSE REPUBLICANS HAVE ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING THE JULY 11TH SPECIAL SESSION CALLED BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TO ENACT PRO-LIFE LEGISLATION..

THE BILL LANGUAGE FOR HOUSE STUDY BILL 255 IS NOW ON THE IOWA LEGISLATIVE WEBSITE.

THE HOUSE WILL GAVEL IN AT 8:30 AM ON TUESDAY WITH THE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING AT 9:15 AM.

THEY WILL RECESS FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BILL AT 9:30 A.M. AND THE COMMITTEE WILL RESUME FOLLOWING THE PUBLIC HEARING.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS HE SUPPORTS THE MEASURE AND THAT.THE 2018 HEARTBEAT LAW WAS A GOOD PIECE OF LEGISLATION THAT WILL SAVE MANY INNOCENT LIVES.

MAJORITY LEADER MATT WINDSCHITL SAYS HE ALSO SUPPORTS THE BILL.