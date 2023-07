X’S RAIN OUT AGAIN…PLAY TWO ON SATURDAY

RAIN HAS WASHED OUT TONIGHT’S SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BASEBALL GAME AND FIREWORKS AT MERCY FIELD.

DUE TO THE WET WEATHER, THE EXPLORERS HAVE MOVED TONIGHT’S (FRIDAY) GAME TO SATURDAY, AS PART OF A DOUBLEHEADER OF TWO 7-INNING GAMES AGAINST THE CLEBURNE RAILROADERS STARTING AT 5:05 P.M.

THE FIREWORKS SHOW HAS ALSO BEEN MOVED TO SATURDAY NIGHT, FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE SECOND GAME.

THE EXPLORERS BEAT THE RAILROADERS THURSDAY NIGHT 6-5 AND ARE CURRENTLY RIDING A FOUR-GAME WINNING STREAK ON THE SEVEN-GAME HOMESTAND.