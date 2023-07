WORKERS RESCUED AFTER BEING SWEPT DOWN SEWER

TWO PRIVATE SEWER CONTRACTORS WERE RESCUED FROM THE DOWNTOWN OMAHA SEWER SYSTEM AFTER HEAVY RAINS SWEPT THEM DOWN A MANHOLE AROUND 9:30 FRIDAY MORNING.

JASON BRADLEY OF THE OMAHA FIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS ONE MAN WAS TETHERED TO A SAFETY LINE AND PULLED TO SAFETY, BUT THE OTHER WAS SWEPT THROUGH THE SEWER SYSTEM FOR SEVERAL BLOCKS.

BRADLEY SAYS THE OTHER WORKER DISAPPEARED AT 16TH AND HOWARD STREETS AND WAS FOUND AN HOUR LATER WASHED UP AGAINST A GRATE NEAR 4TH AND JONES STREETS.:

THAT WORKER WAS RESCUED, TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL AND WAS REPORTED ALERT.

A RESCUE BOAT HAD BEEN PLACED ON STANDBY IN CASE THE WORKER WOULD HAVE BEEN DUMPED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER BY THE RUSHING WATER.

