TRUMP’S FOCUS ON AGRICULTURE AT IOWA RALLY

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HELD A RALLY IN COUNCIL BLUFFS FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FOCUSED ON AGRICULTURE AND ONE OF HIS MAIN RIVALS FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT.

TRUMP TOLD THE CROWD IT WOULD BE HORRENDOUS FOR IOWA FARMERS IF FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS IS ELECTED PRESIDENT.

TRUMP BLASTED DESANTIS FOR OPPOSING THE FEDERAL ETHANOL PRODUCTION MANDATE.

TRUMP ALSO CRITICIZED DESANTIS FOR VETOING 100 MILLION DOLLARS OUT OF FLORIDA’S BUDGET THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN SPENT ON CONSERVATION AND RURAL LAND PROTECTION EASEMENTS.

TRUMP LISTED A VARIETY OF STEPS HIS ADMINISTRATION TOOK IN THE AG SECTOR, INCLUDING THE 28 BILLION DOLLARS IN TRADE DISRUPTION PAYMENTS MADE TO FARMERS WHEN CHINA BLOCKED AG IMPORTS AND ENDING THE ESTATE TAX FOR PEOPLE WHO INHERIT FARMLAND.

