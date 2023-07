FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS BACK IN IOWA TODAY, HOLDING A RALLY AND AN AGRICULTURAL POLICY PANEL DISCUSSION AT THE MID-AMERICA CENTER.

THE 45TH PRESIDENT WILL DELIVER REMARKS AT 1:00PM WITH THE AGRICULTURE POLICY PANEL DISCUSSION TAKING PLACE AT 11:30 A.M.

PANELISTS INCLUDE STATE REPRESENTATIVE. BOBBY KAUFMANN, MATT WHITAKER, THE FORMER ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES, STARLYN PERDUE, WHO IS A FARMER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY REPUBLICANS, AND OTHERS.