GOSS SAYS MIDWEST ECONOMY CONTINUES SLOW GROWTH

THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF BUSINESS LEADERS IN IOWA AND EIGHT OTHER MIDWESTERN STATES SHOWS THE REGIONAL ECONOMY IS SLOWLY GROWING.

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMIST ERNIE GOSS SAYS JUNE WAS THE FIFTH STRAIGHT MONTH WHERE THE OVERALL BUSINESS CONDITIONS INDEX WAS ABOVE GROWTH NEUTRAL, OR 50 ON A SCALE OF ZERO TO ONE-HUNDRED.

GOSS40 OC……REAL CHALLENGE” :21

ONLY ONE IN FIVE EMPLOYERS SURVEYED REPORTED JOB GAINS DURING JUNE, AS GOSS SAYS “LABOR HOARDING” REMAINS RAMPANT ACROSS THE REGION.

GOSS41 OC………”SINCE 1947″ :21

HIGH INFLATION RATES HAVE BEEN A CONSISTENT CONCERN IN RECENT MONTHS, BUT GOSS SAYS ALL SIGNS ARE POINTING TO INFLATION FINALLY LEVELING OFF.

GOSS42 OC……..”CURRENTLY HAPPENING” :17

IOWA’S OVERALL BUSINESS CONDITIONS INDEX ROSE FROM 51.9 IN MAY TO 55.4 IN JUNE, MIRRORING THE REGION’S STEADY BUT SLOW GROWTH.