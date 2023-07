THE DOWNTOWN LIVE BLUES CONCERT SET FOR THIS EVENING ON THE PUBLIC MUSEUM GREENSPACE HAS BEEN MOVED INDOORS BECAUSE OF THE RAIN.

JOHN PRIMER AND THE REAL DEAL BLUES BAND WILL PERFORM INSIDE THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

THOSE ATTENDING THE SHOW ARE ASKED TO BRING THEIR LAWN CHAIRS TO THE CONVENTION CENTER TO TAKE IN THE SHOW.

PRIMER IS A MEMBER OF THE CHICAGO BLUES HALL OF FAME AND LED MUDDY WATERS BAND FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

THE SHOW BEGINS AT 7 P.M. TONIGHT AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.