50TH BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW IS SUNDAY ON THE RIVERFRONT

CLASSIC CARS FROM SEVERAL DECADES WILL BE ON DISPLAY ALONG SIOUX CITY’S

RIVERFRONT ON SUNDAY.

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THE ANNUAL BILL DIAMOND

ANTIQUE AND CLASSIC CAR SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE MUSEUM’S SGT. FLOYD

RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD:

HANSEN SAYS YOU DO NOT HAVE TO PRE-REGISTER YOUR VEHICLE, JUST SHOW UP:

YOU MAY ALSO PICK UP A NEW KSCJ CLASSIC CAR CALENDAR THAT RUNS FROM JULY TO JUNE.

THE BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW RUNS FROM 11AM-3PM ON SUNDAY.

IT’S LOCATED OFF THE SOUTH END OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD OFF OF THE INTERSTATE-29 EXIT ON LARSEN PARK ROAD.