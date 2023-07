PENCE LOOKS FORWARD TO DEBATING TRUMP

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, CAMPAIGNING IN WESTERN IOWA THIS WEEK, SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO DEBATING FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP NEXT MONTH.

THE FIRST DEBATE AMONG THE CANDIDATES SEEKING THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION WILL BE HELD IN MILWAUKEE ON AUGUST 23RD.

PENCE SAYS THERE ARE ALSO KEY DOMESTIC ISSUES THAT SEPARATE THE CANDIDATES.

TRUMP HAS SAID HE MAY NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE DEBATE BECAUSE HE HAS A MASSIVE LEAD IN THE POLLS AND BECAUSE IT WILL BE BROADCAST ON FOX, A NETWORK TRUMP SAYS HAS BEEN HOSTILE TOWARD HIM.

PENCE CAMPAIGNED IN HOLSTEIN AT NOON THURSDAY AND WAS SCHEDULED TO BE IN NEOLA THURSDAY EVENING TO MEET WITH POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY REPUBLICANS.