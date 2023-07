NUMBERS ARE IN FOR IOWA PRIVATE SCHOOL ACCOUNTS

IOWA PARENTS APPLIED FOR 29-THOUSAND OF THE NEW STATE-FUNDED EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS THAT WILL COVER A CHILD’S PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE SAYS 60 PERCENT OF THE E-S-A APPLICATIONS THAT HAVE BEEN APPROVED ARE FOR A STUDENT ALREADY ENROLLED IN A PRIVATE SCHOOL.

THE OTHER 40 PERCENT ARE FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS PLANNING TO ENROLL IN A PRIVATE SCHOOL.

STARTING JULY 15TH, PARENTS WILL BE ABLE TO INDICATE IF THEY HAVE FOUND A PRIVATE SCHOOL FOR THEIR CHILD.

THE COMPANY HANDLING THE PROGRAM WILL CONFIRM ENROLLMENT AND THAT’S WHEN THE 76-HUNDRED DOLLARS IN STATE MONEY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL TUITION OR OTHER ELIGIBLE EXPENSES.