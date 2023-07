LE MARS COUNCIL DENIES URBAN CHICKEN REQUEST

THE LE MARS CITY COUNCIL HAS DROPPED FURTHER DISCUSSION ON A CHANGE IN THE CITY ORDINANCE REGARDING BACKYARD CHICKENS.

THE COUNCIL, ON A VOICE VOTE, PASSED A MOTION TO DENY A PUBLIC HEARING TO ADD TO THE CITY CODE AN ORDINANCE CONCERNING “URBAN CHICKENS”.

DURING THE PUBLIC COMMENT PORTION OF THE SESSION, FOUR CITIZENS URGED THE COUNCIL TO MAINTAIN THE CURRENT ORDINANCE, WHICH HAS NO PROVISION FOR BACKYARD FLOCKS.

AT THEIR PREVIOUS SESSION, THE COUNCIL DENIED A REQUEST FROM A RESIDENT, KATIE LOCHNER, TO KEEP A 17-BIRD FLOCK IN HER BACKYARD.

ONE OF THURSDAY’S SPEAKERS WAS DISPLEASED THAT THE FLOCK HAD NOT BEEN REMOVED. CITY ATTORNEY MICHAEL MURPHEY SAID THE CITY HAS TO WORK THROUGH A PROCESS TO ALLOW TIME TO REMOVE THE FLOCK.

THE DEADLINE TO REMOVE THE FLOCK IS FRIDAY.

MURPHEY SAYS THERE COULD BE ACTION AT THE LEGISLATURE NEXT YEAR TO ALLOW BACKYARD FLOCKS IN ALL IOWA CITIES.

