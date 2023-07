HISTORIC BIKE MURALS TO SHOWCASE RAGBRAI KICKOFF EVENTS

SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE A TEMPORARY SPECIAL ATTRACTION AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER WHEN RAGBRAI COMES TO TOWN LATER THIS MONTH.

CENTRAL IOWA ARTIST ISAAC CAMPBELL WILL WORK WITH LOCAL VOLUNTEERS TO INSTALL TWO LARGE TEMPORARY MURALS, EACH APPROXIMATELY 10 FEET BY 10 FEET, ON THE SOUTH WALL OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER.

(Photo from Sioux City Public museum)

CAMPBELL WILL USE A WHEAT PASTE TECHNIQUE TO DEVELOP TWO MURALS OF HISTORIC PHOTOGRAPHS, ONE OF JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY MEMBERS FROM 1934 AND THE OTHER OF SIOUX CITY’S INTER-OCEAN WHEEL CLUB, WHICH STARTED IN THE 1890S AS CYCLING GAINED POPULARITY IN THE REGION.

ON SATURDAY, JULY 22ND, CAMPBELL AND AREA VOLUNTEERS WILL BEGIN AT MID-DAY AND COMPLETE BOTH MURALS IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE RAGBRAI EXPO HELD FROM NOON TO 9 P.M. AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

CAMPBELL WILL ALSO CRAFT WHEAT PASTE MURALS IN EACH OF RAGBRAI 50’S OVERNIGHT TOWNS INCLUDING STORM LAKE AND CARROLL.

(Junior League photo from Sioux City Journal archives)