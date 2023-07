CITY PATROL CARS WON’T BE FULLY ELECTRIC ANYTIME SOON

AS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONTINUES ITS PUSH TO CHANGE MOTOR VEHICLE TRANSPORTATION FROM GASOLINE FUELED TO ELECTRIC, CITIES AND STATES ARE FINDING THE INTRASTRUCTURE IS NOT IN PLACE TO HANDLE VERY MANY VEHICLES.

HERE IN SIOUX CITY, POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT HAS SEVERAL HYBRID VEHICLES IN USE, BUT NO FULLY ELECTRIC POWERED PATROL CARS:

EV1 OC……SOME DISADVANTAGES. :18

MUELLER SAYS THOSE DISDAVANTAGES INCLUDE A LACK OF CHARGING STATIONS AND ONGOING SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES:

EV2 OC……RIGHT NOW. :25

SIOUX CITY’S POLICE FLEET IS CONSTANTLY BEING USED IN 8 HOUR SHIFTS BY ROTATING OFFICERS.

EV3 OC…FOR SERVICE THEN. :23

MUELLER SAYS HIS AND OTHER DEPARTMENTS DON’T HAVE MANY OPTIONS TO GO ELECTRIC, AS MANUFACTURERS AREN’T MAKING VEHICLES THAT ARE ABLE TO HANDLE THE NEEDS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT:

EV4 OC……….AT THE MOMENT. :12

THE CHIEF SAYS FOR THE CITY’S FLEET TO GO ELECTRIC, THEY WOULD NEED CHARGING STATIONS AT THE POLICE STATION

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE CITY HAS NO ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN USE AT THIS TIME IN ANY DEPARTMENTS BECAUSE OF THOSE INFRASTRUCTURE ISSUES.