CITY NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES MOVES TO MLK CENTER

SIOUX CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIVISION HAS MOVED TO A NEW LOCATION.

ALL NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIVISION PROGRAMS AND PROJECTS WILL NOW BE ADMINISTERED AND PROVIDED FROM THE MLK TRANSPORTATION CENTER AT 521 NEBRASKA STREET.

THIS INCLUDES ALL HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECTS AS WELL AS SERVICES PROVIDED TO THOSE THAT ARE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.

THE MOVE ALLOWS ALL NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIVISION OPERATIONS TO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO ONE LOCATION WHILE PROVIDING EXTENDED HOURS TO EXISTING CLIENTS AND CITIZENS INTERESTED IN APPLYING FOR PROGRAMS.

THE NEW STOREFRONT WITHIN THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TRANSPORTATION CENTER IS OPEN FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 5:30 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.