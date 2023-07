TUESDAY NIGHT’S SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS GAME AGAINST THE WINNIPEG GOLDEYES AND THE POSTGAME FIREWORK SHOW WERE POSTPONED BECAUSE OF RAIN.

THE GAME WILL BE MADE UP AS PART OF A DOUBLEHEADER TODAY WITH TWO SEVEN-INNING GAMES STARTING AT 5:05PM.

THE FIREWORK SHOW WILL BE MADE UP AFTER WE PLAY FRIDAY NIGHT.