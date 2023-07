REYNOLDS CALLS SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION ON ABORTION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS CALLED FOR A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE FOR NEXT TUESDAY, JULY 11TH AT 8:30 A.M. FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF ENACTING LEGISLATION THAT ADDRESSES ABORTION AND PROTECTS UNBORN LIVES.

REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT “IOWANS HAVE ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES WILLING TO STAND UP FOR THE RIGHTS OF THE UNBORN AND, IN DOING SO, THEY HAVE VOTED STRONGLY IN SUPPORT OF PRO-LIFE PRINCIPLES AND AGAINST THE ARBITRARY DESTRUCTION OF INNOCENT, DEFENSELESS LIVES.”

SHE ADDED THAT SHE BELIEVES “THE PRO-LIFE MOVEMENT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT HUMAN RIGHTS CAUSE OF OUR TIME”.

BACK IN 2018, REYNOLDS PROPOSED AND THE LEGISLATURE PASSED A MEASURE THAT PROTECTED UNBORN BABIES FROM ABORTION ONCE A HEARTBEAT WAS DETECTABLE.

AFTER YEARS OF LITIGATION, THE IOWA SUPREME COURT SPLIT 3-3 LAST MONTH IN ITS OPINION REGARDING WHETHER A LOWER COURT’S INJUNCTION OF THE FETAL HEARTBEAT LAW SHOULD BE DISSOLVED.