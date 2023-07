RAW MILK SALES NOW LEGAL IN IOWA

THE NEW LAW ALLOWING THE SALE OF RAW MILK IN IOWA WENT INTO EFFECT ON JULY 1ST, BUT IT IS UNCLEAR HOW MUCH OF THE UNPASTEURIZED PRODUCT WILL BE SOLD HERE.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION DAIRY SPECIALIST, FRED HALL, SAYS THEY’VE BEEN GETTING QUESTIONS SINCE THE LAW PASSED.

MILK SOLD IN IOWA WAS REQUIRED TO BE PASTEURIZED TO KILL HARMFUL BACTERIA BEFORE THE NEW LAW.

HALL SAYS IT’S UNLIKELY THE LARGE-SCALE DAIRY PRODUCERS WILL SELL RAW MILK BECAUSE IT CAN’T BE DELIVERED TO STORES FOR RE-SALE.

I-S-U WAS GOING TO PRESENT A WEBINAR ON RAW MILK IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE IOWA STATE DAIRY ASSOCIATION ON JULY 12TH, BUT THE WEBINAR HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW REGISTRATION.

Updated 7/5/23 7:52 p.m.