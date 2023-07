PENCE TO SPEAK AT SIOUX CITY PIZZA RANCH TODAY

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE PLANS TO VISIT EACH OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES BEFORE THE IOWA CAUCUSES EARLY NEXT YEAR AND HE’S MAKING A STOP IN SIOUX CITY LATER TODAY:

PENCE’S NEXT OPPORTUNITY TO REACH A NATIONWIDE AUDIENCE IS LIKELY THE FIRST TELEVISED DEBATE FOR G-O-P CANDIDATES IN AUGUST.

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WILL BE JOINED BY FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA FOR A MEET AND GREET AT THE FLOYD BOULEVARD PIZZA RANCH AT 5 P.M.

PENCE WILL BE BACK IN IOWA NEXT WEEK TO APPEAR ALONG WITH SEVERAL OTHER CANDIDATES AT AN EVENT HOSTED BY THE FAMILY LEADER.