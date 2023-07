PENCE TALKS ISSUES WITH SIOUX CITY VOTERS

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MIKE PENCE SPENT WEDNESDAY ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WRAPPED UP THE DAY WITH A MEET AND GREET AT THE SIOUX CITY PIZZA RANCH BEFORE A CROWD OF AROUND 130 PEOPLE.

PENCE TOLD THE CROWD HE IS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT BECAUSE HE BELIEVES THE COUNTRY IS IN TROUBLE BECAUSE OF THE ACTIONS OF CURRENT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S ADMINISTRATION:

PENCE WENT ON TO SAY THERE ARE SEVERAL DOMESTIC PROBLEMS THAT ARE ALSO MAN MADE BY THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION:

PENCE WAS ACCOMPANIED BY 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA AND TOOK NUMEROUS QUESTIONS FROM THE CROWD INCLUDING ABOUT HOW THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SEEMS TO CURRENTLY BE TWO TIERED IN DEALING WITH DONALD TRUMP AND HUNTER BIDEN:

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WAS ASKED ABOUT THE ECONOMY, SOCIAL SECURITY, CHINA AND RUSSIA AND IF THE U.S. WOULD BECOME ENERGY INDEPENDENT AGAIN:

EARLIER IN THE DAY PENCE SPOKE AT EVENTS IN SIOUX CENTER AND LE MARS.