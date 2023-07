PART OF U.S. 77 IN NEBRASKA TO CLOSE FOR REPAIR PROJECT

THE STRETCH OF U.S. HIGHWAY 77 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN WALTHILL AND WINNEBAGO WILL CLOSE FOR CONSTRUCTION NEXT MONDAY, JULY 10TH.

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS THE PROJECT WILL INCLUDE ASPHALT OVERLAY AND CULVERT WORK.

US-77 WILL BE CLOSED THROUGH NOVEMBER WHILE TWO BOX CULVERTS ARE REPLACED.

THE DETOUR ROUTE WILL BE N-94 TO US-75.

TRAFFIC WILL BE MAINTAINED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WORK WITH TEMPORARY TRAFFIC SIGNALS, A PILOT VEHICLE AND FLAGGERS.

THE ANTICIPATED COMPLETION DATE OF THE PROJECT IS MID-SUMMER OF 2024.

KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST OF SIOUX CITY IS THE CONTRACTOR FOR THE PROJECT.