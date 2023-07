NORFOLK POLICE SOLVE TWO DECADE OLD INFANT DEATH CASE

NORFOLK POLICE HAVE CONCLUDED THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE DEAD OF A NEWBORN INFANT WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN 2004 IN THE ELKHORN RIVER IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NORTH FIRST STREET IN NORFOLK.

THE AUTOPSY OF THE FULL-TERM BABY BOY WAS INCONCLUSIVE AS TO IF THE BABY HAD BEEN ALIVE PRIOR TO ITS DISCOVERY.

A D-N-A SAMPLE FROM THE BABY WAS COMPARED TO SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS AT THAT TIME WITHOUT SUCCESS.

IN MARCH OF 2023, NORFOLK POLICE PARTNERED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER D-N-A LAB TO CONDUCT AN INVESTIGATIVE GENEALOGY PROCESS TO HELP WITH THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE MOTHER.

THE POSSIBLE MOTHER WAS IDENIFIED AND NORFOLK DETECTIVES TRAVELED TO THE MOTHER’S CITY OF RESIDENCE AND, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF ADDITIONAL LOCAL, COUNTY, AND STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, HAD CONTACT WITH HER.

THE MOTHER STATED THAT SHE WAS A JUVENILE AT THE TIME OF THE BIRTH AND THAT THE BIRTH OCCURRED AT HOME.

SHE SAYS THE BABY WAS STILLBORN AND THAT SHE LATER DISPOSED OF THE INFANT IN THE RIVER.

THE WOMAN PROVIDED A D-N-A SAMPLE WHICH CONFIRMED THAT SHE WAS THE MOTHER OF THE INFANT.

NORFOLK POLICE SAY ANY MISDEMEANOR CRIME COMMITTED IN THIS CASE HAS PASSED THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS AND THERE IS INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE FOR ANY OTHER PROSECUTION.

THE NORFOLK POLICE DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE AND REVIEW ANY NEW INFORMATION IN THIS CASE AS WELL AS THE PATERNAL CONNECTIONS TO THE INFANT.