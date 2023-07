THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM, ON BEHALF OF GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM, HAS SUBMITTED ITS APPLICATION FOR A SPECIAL USE PERMIT FOR THE 2024 MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION.

THE APPLICATION WAS SUBMITTED TO THE NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE WEDNESDAY.

NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “THERE IS TRULY NO BETTER PLACE TO CELEBRATE AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY THAN MOUNT RUSHMORE”.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND THE NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE REJECTED THE PERMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2021, 2022, AND 2023 CELEBRATIONS.