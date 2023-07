IOWA GAS PRICES DECREASE FOLLOWING THE JULY 4TH HOLIDAY

WITH THE 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY BEHIND US, IOWA GAS PRICES ARE DROPPING.

TRIPLE A REPORTS THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR UNLEADED IN IOWA IS THREE- 23 A GALLON, DOWN SIX CENTS FROM THIS TIME LAST WEEK.

PRICES VARY REGIONALLY ACROSS THE STATE WITH LOWER PRICES HERE IN NORTHWESTERN AND PARTS OF CENTRAL IOWA.

HIGHER PRICES ARE IN NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN IOWA.