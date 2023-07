Houlihan Sets World Record For Women In “Beer Mile” Run

SIOUX CITY TRACK STAR SHELBY HOULIHAN RAN AND WON AN UNUSUAL RACE THIS WEEKEND IN CHICAGO.

HOULIHAN, WHO IS IS CURRENTLY TWO AND A HALF YEARS INTO A 4-YEAR SUSPENSION FROM TRACK AND FIELD FOR A FAILED DRUG TEST FROM WHAT SHE SAYS WAS FROM A TAINTED PORK BURRITO FROM A FOOD TRUCK, SET A WOMEN’S WORLD RECORD IN RUNNING THE 9TH ANNUAL BEER MILE HELD IN CHICAGO ON SATURDAY.

SHE CRUSHED THE NEVER BEFORE REACHED 6 MINUTE BARRIER, FINISHING IN 5:43 WITH A 63-SECOND FINAL 400M WITH FOUR BEERS IN HER STOMACH.

COMPETITORS MUST DRINK A BEER BEFORE EVERY QUARTER MILE OF THE RACE, TOTALING FOUR BEERS OVER THE ONE-MILE COURSE.

HOULIHAN RAN HER MILE IN ROUGHLY 4:25, WHICH WAS QUICKER THAN MOST ELITE MEN COVERED THE DISTANCE, AND CONSUMED HER 4 BEERS IN ROUGHLY 1:18.

HOULIHAN’S TIME WAS WORLD RECORD ELIGIBLE AS SHE FOLLOWED ALL RULES OUTLINED AND GOT PRE-APPROVALS AHEAD OF THE EVENT BY THE REQUIRED GOVERNING BODIES.

BECAUSE OF HER SUSPENSION THOUGH, SHE WAS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR THE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP RACE AND RAN IN THE LEGENDS & ELITES RACE.

Photo courtesy Lauren Zumbach and Beer Mile