HENDERSON PREPARES FOR DES MOINES SPECIAL SESSION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS CALLED FOR A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE FOR NEXT TUESDAY TO ENACT LEGISLATION THAT ADDRESSES ABORTION AND PROTECTS UNBORN LIVES.

REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT “IOWANS HAVE ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES WILLING TO STAND UP FOR THE RIGHTS OF THE UNBORN AND, IN DOING SO, THEY HAVE VOTED STRONGLY IN SUPPORT OF PRO-LIFE PRINCIPLES AND AGAINST THE ARBITRARY DESTRUCTION OF INNOCENT, DEFENSELESS LIVES.”

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY IS AMONG THE LAWMAKERS THAT WILL BE HEADED BACK TO DES MOINES:

HENDERSON SAYS THE LEGISLATION WILL LIKELY BE SIMILAR IF NOT IDENTICAL TO THE HEARTBEAT BILL THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY PASSED:

THE LAWMAKERS WILL CONVENE AT THE STATE CAPITOL NEXT TUESDAY, JULY 11TH AT 8:30 A.M.