HEARING DATE SET FOR INGLESIDE SHOOTING SUSPECT

A PRELIMINARY HEARING HAS BEEN SET AND A NEW ATTORNEY APPOINTED FOR THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE JUNE 26TH SHOOTING DEATH OF A MAN AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE.

20-YEAR-OLD YASIN ABDI OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER FOR THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 36-YEAR-OLD MARLON WHITE EYES OF SIOUX CITY.

WHITE EYES WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

A JUDGE HAS APPOINTED THE JUVENILE LAW CENTER’S ADULT DIVISION TO REPRESENT ABDI AFTER THE PUBLIC DEFENDER ASKED TO BE DISMISSED FROM THE CASE.

ABDI’S PRELIMINARY HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE JULY 11TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A MILLION DOLLAR BOND.