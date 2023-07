The American Association has announced that IF Matt Lloyd, OF Vince Fernandez, RHP Solomon Bates and RHP Kent Hasler, have been selected to the West Division All-Star team for the 2023 American Association All-Star game July 18 in Milwaukee.

Lloyd was named the starter at third base, while Fernandez was tabbed as a reserve.

Bates and Hasler will be part of the West pitching staff for the league event to be played at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen and presented by Visit Milwaukee.