FIREWORKS WILL LIGHT UP THE SKY AT THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS HOME GAMES TONIGHT AND ON JULY 4TH AFTER EACH BASEBALL GAME CONCLUDES.

THE X’S ARE HOSTING THE WINNIPEG GOLDEYES THROUGH WEDNESDAY AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK WITH A 7:05 FIRST PITCH EACH NIGHT.

THE POST-GAME FIREWORKS DISPLAYS MONDAY AND TUESDAY ARE THANKS TO LANTIS FIREWORKS.

THE EXPLORERS WILL ALSO AUCTION OFF THEIR GAME WORN JERSEYS AT THE 4TH OF JULY GAME.