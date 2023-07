ONE JUVENILE IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING LATE NIGHT PARKING LOT BRAWL

A JUVENILE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A BRAWL INVOLVING NUMEROUS YOUNG PEOPLE THAT TOOK PLACE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

POLICE TELL KSCJ NEWS THAT THE DISTURBANCE BEGAN AT THE CARNIVAL ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE EVENTS CENTER ON PEARL STREET SHORTLY AFTER 11 P.M.

A CROWD OF AROUND 30 JUVENILES THEN MOVED ACROSS TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PARKING LOT WHERE A FIGHT BROKE OUT.

AT LEAST A HALF DOZEN OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE SCENE WITH MANY OF THE FIGHT’S PARTICIPANTS RUNNING AWAY WHEN POLICE ARRIVED.

ONE MALE JUVENILE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS AND ASSAULTING AN OFFICER.

THAT PERSON IS BEING HELD IN JUVENILE DETENTION.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE INCIDENT.