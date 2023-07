LAMB ARTS THEATER PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK

THE RENOVATION OF THE OLD KCAU STUDIOS BUILDING AT 625 DOUGLAS INTO A NEW THEATER FACILITY FOR LAMB ARTS IS CONTINUING AND THE THEATER’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SAYS THE PROJECT REMAINS ON COURSE.

DIANA WOOLEY SAYS A CURRENT RED TAG ON THE BUILDING WAS CAUSED BY THE PARTIAL COLLAPSE OF A PORTION OF THE ROOF THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN REPLACED, ANYWAY:

WOOLEY SAYS THE PARTIAL COLLAPSE CREATED AN OPPORTUNITY TO EXTEND THE CEILING HEIGHT OF THE MAIN FLOOR THEATRE,

WOOLEY HOPES PEOPLE WILL READ THE RED TAG AS A SIGN OF PROGRESS, BECAUSE WORK WILL BE STARTING SOON ON THE INSIDE OF THE BUILDING:

SHE SAYS FUNDRAISING IS ALSO CONTINUING FOR THE PROJECT:

THE BUILDING ORIGINALLY SERVED AS THE FIRST SIOUX CITY AUDITORIUM WHEN IT WAS BUILT IN 1909.

IT WELCOMED MANY LEGENDARY PERFORMERS OF THE DAY, SUCH AS SARAH BERNHARDT, AL JOLSON, ETHEL BARRYMORE AND JOHN PHILIP SOUSA.