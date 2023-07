FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY SET FOR SERTOMA PARK

AN AMERICAN FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY MORNING AT SERTOMA PARK.

BRENTON BUNCH, A LOCAL EAGLE SCOUT CANDIDATE, WILL BE SHOWCASING A FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY ON THE 4TH OF JULY AS PART OF OUR NATIONS INDEPENDENCE DAY.

PART OF HIS PROJECT WAS COLLECTING WORN AND TATTERED AMERICAN FLAGS TO HAVE A PROPER RETIREMENT CEREMONY.

THE LOCAL JUNIOR ROTC IS PARTNERING IN THE EVENT.

THE CEREMONY BEGINS AT 10 A.M. TUESDAY AT THE VETERANS MEMORIAL/FLAG RETIREMENT PIT AT SERTOMA PARK IN SIOUX CITY AT 3233 SINGING HILLS BLVD.