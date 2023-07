REYNOLDS COMPLETES OVERSEAS TRADE MISSION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS COMPLETED HER TRADE MISSION TO ITALY, KOSOVO, AND ISRAEL AND RETURNED TO IOWA ON SATURDAY, JULY 1ST.

WHILE ON THE FINAL LEG OF THE TRADE MISSION IN ISRAEL, REYNOLDS MET SEPARATELY WITH ISRAELI PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG AND PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU TO DISCUSS STRENGTHENING OUR ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP AND EXPRESS IOWA’S SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL.

SHE ALSO MET WITH ISRAELI MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS ELI COHEN AND MINISTER OF STRATEGIC AFFAIRS RON DERMER.

THE GOVERNOR ALSO PARTICIPATED IN A WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY AT YAD VASHEM, THE WORLD HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CENTER IN JERUSALEM; AND MET WITH THE U.S. AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL.