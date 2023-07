RECYCLING COLLECTION CHANGES BEGIN JULY 3RD

GILL HAULING IS REMINDING ITS SIOUX CITY CUSTOMERS THAT RECYCLING COLLECTION SHIFTS TO EVERY OTHER WEEK BEGINNING JULY 3RD,

MIKE KEERAN, SITE MANAGER FOR THE WASTE COLLECTION COMPANY, SAYS MOST OF THEIR CUSTOMERS DON’T NEED EVERY WEEK PICKUP FOR RECYCLABLES:

KEERAN SAYS IF YOU ARE A CUSTOMER WHO DOES FILL THEIR CONTAINER EVERY WEEK, THERE IS A NO COST OPTION FOR YOU:

GARBAGE CONTAINERS WILL CONTINUE TO BE COLLECTED EVERY WEEK, WITH NO CHANGE TO THE CURRENT ROUTES.

KEERAN SAYS THE REPLACEMENT OF OLD CARTS WITH NEW ONES IS STILL UNDERWAY, BUT CLOSE TO BEING FINISHED:

NEW ROUTE MAPS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE OR AT CUSTOMER SERVICE IN CITY HALL, LOCATED AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS.

YOU MAY CONTACT GILL HAULING AT 712-279-0151 WITH QUESTIONS OR REQUEST A DIFFERENT SIZE OR ADDITIONAL COLLECTION BINS.