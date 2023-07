DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER

HEAVY TRAFFIC IS PREDICTED ON THE ROADWAYS THIS WEEKEND AND THROUGH THE INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY.

IOWA STATE TROOPER, PAUL GARDNER, SAYS THE EFFORT TO KEEP DRIVERS SAFE INCLUDES A “DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER CAMPAIGN,” THAT’S UNDERWAY ACROSS IOWA.

GARDNER SAYS THE EFFORT COMES AFTER ISSUES ON THE ROADWAYS DURING THE JULY 4TH HOLIDAY A YEAR AGO:

WE ARE ALSO IN THE MIDDLE OF WHAT’S CALLED THE “100 DEADLIEST DAYS” FOR YOUNGER DRIVERS.

GARDNER SAYS THE RULES OF THE ROAD DON’T CHANGE DURING THIS HOLIDAY PERIOD AND YOU SHOULD WEAR YOUR SEATBELT, DRIVE THE SPEED LIMIT, AND DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.