THE SWIMMING BEACH AT BROWN’S LAKE/BIGELOW PARK NEAR SALIX IS NOW OPEN FOR FUN IN THE SUN, JUST IN TIME FOR THE 4TH OF JULY.

YOU MAY ENJOY SWIMMING OR RENT WATER EQUIPMENT SUCH AS KAYAKS, PEDAL BOATS, AND STAND-UP PADDLE BOARDS FROM THE BEACH CONCESSION STAND.

THE CONCESSION STAND IS OPEN WITH VARIETY OF DRINKS, SNACKS, AND CAMPING ITEMS.

FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT WOODBURY PARKS DOT ORG.